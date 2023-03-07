Advertise
Tucson Police and Tucson Fire busy looking for recruits

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire and Tucson Police departments are working hard to add to their employee rosters. 

Events are set to happen Tuesday, March 7, as the agencies look for recruits.

Police officer recruit classes start as soon as next month. Meanwhile, TFD is in the middle of training recent recruits, and they’re looking to add to the first recruiting class of 2024.

Tucson police are having a Community Service Officer information night at 6 p.m.  That event is at the TPD Midtown Substation, 1100 S. Alvernon Way.

TFD is having a recruiting session at 6:30 p.m. at Tucson Fire Central at 300 S. Fire Central Way.

