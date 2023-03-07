VIDEO: Fans in an all-out brawl at Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins game

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly released body-cam video shows the chaotic moments as police officers try break up a large brawl at an Arizona Coyotes vs Boston Bruins game last December.

The video, recorded on Dec. 12, 2022 shows a large group of Coyotes and Bruins fans falling over seats while swinging at each other as officers rush forward. One officer grabs a Bruins fan and puts him in handcuffs. “It was those guys over there, it was them,” he tells the officer. “He wasn’t doing anything,” another person says, coming to the man’s defense. The officer then handcuffs another man pulled out of the group before escorting him out of the arena.

The man then tries to tell the officer that another person attacked his daughter. The girl then tells police that the scuffle broke out when someone hit her brother. “He hit me in the face and that’s when it escalated,” she said. The father tells the officer that it was another man’s fault. “He hit my daughter,” he said. “It was that kid right there, in the red shirt.” The officer then tells him they’re trying to get both sides of the story to see who started the fight.

Officers continue speaking to witnesses, while the father remains handcuffed with his daughter. “It was this guy over there,” the daughter gestures to police. “Everyone who was with him in the back row behind him. Everyone behind us was like ‘they’re hitting her in the head.” They’re decking me in the face. They’re throwing punches. I was literally like ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s calm down.’” The girl then says the fight began when the group of men were ‘messing with her brother.’ “They decked me in the face, knocked me out. I fell back, and it escalated becuase of course, my dad and my brother aren’t going to let someone hit me” she said.

Five people were cited for the fight, while Nashaknik Allen Shontz was arrested for aggravated assault. One officer had minor injuries while trying to break up the fight.

