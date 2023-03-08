Advertise
4 injured in 5-car crash at Border Patrol checkpoint on SR 90 north of Sierra Vista

Four people were hurt in a crash involving five vehicles Wednesday, March 8, at the Border...
Four people were hurt in a crash involving five vehicles Wednesday, March 8, at the Border Patrol checkpoint north of Whetstone, Ariz., on SR 90.(Whetstone Fire District)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHETSTONE, Ariz. (13 News) - Four people were hurt in a crash that involved five vehicles at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Whetstone, north of Sierra Vista, on Wednesday, March 8.

According to the Whetstone Fire District, the crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. Crews from Whetstone and Frye fire districts responded.

Two people in critical condition were flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, according to Whetstone FD. Another was taken by ambulance to Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista.

Cool FM Online reported that the crash happened after a high-speed pursuit.

No additional information was immediately available.

13 News has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and this story will be updated when more information is confirmed.

