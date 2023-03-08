Border Patrol officer saves infant’s life

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A border patrol officer is being credited with saving the life of a young child at Mariposa Crossing in Nogales.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection says CBP officers saw a woman get out of her vehicle carrying a child March 4.

The two-month-old was not breathing.

An officer escorted the mother and her child to vehicle primary where another CBP officer noticed the child appeared to be pale in color with purple lips and immediately started performing CPR.

The child started to move after the officer performed chest compressions.

The officer placed the child on his chest who then began vomiting objects that were blocking his airway and returned the child back to his mother.

“CBP officers, are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly provide medical aid to travelers at our national ports of entry,” said Michael Humphries, Area Port Director, Nogales, AZ. “I could not be prouder of the officers who reacted quickly and efficiently to save the child’s life.”

Nogales Fire Department arrived and took the mother and child to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.