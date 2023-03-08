Advertise
CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here

By Andrew McMunn
Mar. 7, 2023
(Gray News) – The finalists are in for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and you can weigh in on who it should be.

According to the chocolate company, there are 10 finalists and each one of them is a completely different animal.

The finalists are:

  • Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana
  • RedBird, a guinea pig from West Virginia
  • Bunny, a dog from Illinois
  • Bodhi, a bunny from Ohio
  • Ande, a Chinchilla from Illinois
  • Hunter, a dog from Pennsylvania
  • Stewie, a miniature horse from Massachusetts
  • Ping, a duck from South Dakota
  • Timmy, a sheep from California
  • Crash, a cat from Idaho

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio. In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

To cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny and learn more about the finalists, visit the company’s website.

