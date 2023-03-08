Advertise
Detectives investigating officer-involved shooting in west Phoenix

No officers were injured in the shooting.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 4:45 a.m. at the Tufesa bus stop near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. Details are extremely limited, but authorities confirmed that no officers were injured in the shooting.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting in the state of Arizona in 2023. There have been six in the state since the beginning of March, four of which involving Phoenix police.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details

