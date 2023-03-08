Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Even warmer weather on the way!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Quiet weather takes us through the rest of the week with above average high temperatures. Cloud cover will be variable, and a few afternoons may be breezy, but conditions will stay dry. Highs warm into the lower 80s Friday, with upper 70s and lower 80s taking us through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high around 80°.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
DeGrazia Elementary School (Source: Google Maps)
Suspicious man spotted near Tucson-area elementary school twice in one week
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
One male suffered an obvious gunshot wound.
Police investigating Tucson shooting
Homeowners suspect the bobcat entered through the unlocked doggie door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their dog’s bed

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming trend ahead!
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, MARCH 6, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying in the 70s this week!