Governor Hobbs names members of Elections Task Force

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, speaks as she gives the state of the state...
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, speaks as she gives the state of the state address, flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs named the members of her Bipartisan Elections Task Force.

The task force was created by the governor when she signed an executive order in early January.

The executive order states the goal of the task force is “to study and make recommendations to strengthen elections laws, policies and procedures in the State of Arizona.”

It also requires the group to submit its final report to Governor Hobbs by Nov. 1.

“Arizona’s voters deserve an election system that is free, fair, and secure. I look forward to the task force’s recommendations and will continue working toward meaningful election reform that will improve the democratic process for voters and election administrators in Arizona,” Governor Hobbs said.

The Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force consists of experts across Arizona’s elections community who represent political and geographic backgrounds from across Arizona.

“I am looking forward to serving on the Governor’s Bipartisan Elections Task Force,” Helen Purcell, Former Maricopa County Recorder said. “I believe there are endless possibilities for improving an election system that has served us well in the past and will do so in the future.”

Members of the task force include:

  • Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State
  • Ken Bennett, State Senator District 1
  • Laura Terech, State Representative District 4
  • Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder
  • Michelle Burchill, Yavapai County Recorder
  • Helen Purcell, Former Maricopa County Recorder
  • Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County Elections Director
  • Alma Schultz, Santa Cruz County Elections Director
  • Ben Lane, City of Scottsdale City Clerk
  • Michael Moore, Maricopa Recorder’s Office, Information Security Officer
  • Ken Matta, Election Security Expert
  • Patty Ferguson-Bohnee, Attorney and Director of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law Indian Legal Clinic
  • Alex Gulotta, All Voting is Local, Arizona State Director
  • Don Henninger, The Carter Center, Representative
  • Renaldo Fowler, Arizona Center for Disability Law, Senior Staff Advocate
  • Christina Estes-Werther, Former Arizona Elections Director and Attorney
  • Brad Nelson, Former Pima County Elections Director

