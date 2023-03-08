Advertise
Northwest Fire District responds to fire at Tucson apartment complex

The fire is now out.
The fire is now out.(Northwest Fire District)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews responded this afternoon to an apartment fire in Tucson.

Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire responded to the Casas Adobes apartments off Oracle Rd.

A social media post by Northwest Fire District stated the fire is now out and no one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews finish their work.

