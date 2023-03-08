Pima County Fair hiring for temporary positions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Fair is looking to hire temporary staff for the fair that runs from April 20-30.

Pima County will also host a job fair on Saturday, March 11, in Thurber Hall at the Pima County Fairgrounds at 11300 S. Houghton Rd. from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The following positions are available:

Accounting Office Assistant

Ticket Sellers/Takers

Bartenders

Bookkeeper (Full Time)

Bussers/Clean Up Crew/Housekeeping

Food Service

Guest Services

Parking

Security

Water Truck and Shuttle Drivers

Applicants are required to provide acceptable identification and are required to pass a background check.

