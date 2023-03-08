Advertise
Pima County Fair hiring for temporary positions

Pima County will also host a job fair on Saturday, March 11
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Fair is looking to hire temporary staff for the fair that runs from April 20-30.

Pima County will also host a job fair on Saturday, March 11, in Thurber Hall at the Pima County Fairgrounds at 11300 S. Houghton Rd. from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The following positions are available:

  • Accounting Office Assistant
  • Ticket Sellers/Takers
  • Bartenders
  • Bookkeeper (Full Time)
  • Bussers/Clean Up Crew/Housekeeping
  • Food Service
  • Guest Services
  • Parking
  • Security
  • Water Truck and Shuttle Drivers

Applicants are required to provide acceptable identification and are required to pass a background check.

