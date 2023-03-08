Advertise
Prescribed burn happening at Cochise Stronghold

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Coronado National Forest said a prescribed fire is taking place at the Cochise Stronghold campground.

The Coronado National Forest says the burn is expected to cover about 250 acres of grass and some piles of brush.

People should expect to see smoke in the air and should use caution in the area.

The campground will remain open.

