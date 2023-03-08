Advertise
Rep. Juan Ciscomani on Veterans Bill

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:35 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (13 NEWS) - In his first piece of legislation since becoming the U.S. Representative for Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, Juan Ciscomani said he’s focused on Veterans.

“There is a huge need,” he told 13 News in his first interview since filing the bill.

The proposal, co-led by a democratic Representative from Kentucky, is already endorsed by the Disabled American Veterans and Vietnam Veterans of America. It would create an internship program to attract law school students and entry-level lawyers.

This new program would help with the legal backlog which is holding up disability claims.

“We don’t have enough staff and this program incentivizes that,” he said.

Ciscomani also said the wait in some cases is years. He hopes this puts a dent in that.

“When you look at veterans submitting a claim they need help with, the disability is preventing them from getting a job, from living the life they want to, and they need help from the government they served for a number of years, we absolutely have a responsibility to do that,” he said.

