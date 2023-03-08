Advertise
Search for suspect after dead bobcat found hanging in Tucson

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up...
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to an arrest.(AZ Game and Fish)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program needs help to find the person or people responsible for a dead bobcat found hanging from a tree on Tucson’s east side.

Arizona Game and Fish says the bobcat was found hanging from an illegal leg trap today near Colossal Cave Road and Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

It was observed alive in the area in the days before it was found dead.

“Poachers are criminals. They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “In addition, hanging the bobcat from the tree was an ugly spectacle in public view that was especially cruel if the bobcat was still alive when placed there. We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”

Game and Fish is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to an arrest.

Those with information about the case are urged to contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT#23-000455 when calling.

You do not have to give your name.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

