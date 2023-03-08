Advertise
State department warns about traveling to parts of Mexico after 2 Americans killed

Six states under highest level travel advisory
Many parts of Mexico have been marked as unsafe, just in time for spring break.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. State Department is warning Americans not to travel to certain parts of Mexico. Six states there are under the highest level travel warning. This comes as officials confirmed Tuesday that two of the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, were killed.

“You have cartel violence in multiple states; the most restrictive travel warnings from the U.S. government are mostly indicative of the cartel violence in those regions,” said Lance Leising, a retired special agent with the FBI.

RELATED COVERAGE: Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

There are several states under a level three advisory meaning you should “reconsider travel.” Other regions home to popular vacation spots like Cabo and Cancun are under a level two advisory. That means you should “use increase caution” when traveling there.

Leising has advice for people still traveling south of the border. “You can’t drink in excess or travel to areas where you are not sure of. Don’t put yourself in those situations to become a target,” said Leising. “If you are going to a tourist area, that is relatively safe, stay at the resort that you know. If you are accepting rides or ride share companies, make sure that is reputable. Hire a driver that the hotel recommends. Don’t go off the grid or off the beaten path.”

For more information on the travel advisories and resources, click here.

