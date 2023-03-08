Advertise
Suspicious man spotted near Tucson-area elementary school twice in one week

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious man who has been spotted near a Tucson-area elementary school twice in a week.

The PCSD said a student told deputies a man followed him home from DeGrazia Elementary on March 1. The student said they saw the man walking and driving near the school multiple times, but he never initiated contact.

On March 6, deputies responded to a second report from students with a similar situation.

The suspect has been described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s. He is 5-foot-7 to 6-foot with gray hair and a goatee. He may be driving a white pickup truck

The PCSD said parents should talk to their children about being watchful and aware of their surroundings. If children encounter similar situations, they are encouraged to report it to their parents, school, staff or police.

Anyone with more information about this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

