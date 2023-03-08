Advertise
Tucson businesses celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women's Day
By Sabria Reid
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Celebrating International Women’s Day highlights women’s achievements and also looks at where gender equality stands.

According to the US Census Bureau, Tucson has the largest share of female-owned businesses among similar-sized cities at 44.6%.

Pueblo Vida Brewery Company is releasing its new IPA called Vidathena. It’s made by all of the ladies of Pueblo Vida.

The brewery industry is dominated by men right now, however, Pueblo Vida is creating a space for women. A portion of the proceeds from the new IPA release will go to the Pink Boots Society. It’s a group that creates an opportunity for women and non-binary people to learn more about the brewing industry.

Linette Antillon, Pueblo Vida’s founder and co-owner, said, “Just building each other up, I think having that community here in Tucson has been very beneficial for me as a female business owner and I know it will only continue to grow from here.”

During the event, there will also be other women entrepreneurs, inspiring cookies by Britts Cake House, permanent jewelry by Goldie and Willow and flowers by Bloom Maven. All of these businesses are inviting you to join in on a day of women empowerment!

