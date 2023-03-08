Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Fire Department will be fully staffed for the first time in years

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After years of staffing challenges for firefighters across Tucson, there may finally be some relief.

As we’ve reported, agencies across Southern Arizona have been spread thin, leading to long hours and more pressure on the firefighters.

Like many agencies, Tucson Fire has been working to recruit more firefighters. Their staffing has improved with each recruit class and for the first time in years the agency says it will be fully staffed.

With the graduation of the most recent fire academy and the one now in place, Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan says they’re in a good spot, but they’re already planning ahead.

“What we know is, in the coming years, we’re facing some serious attrition through retirement,” said Chief Ryan. “So, we’re doing some advance planning right now. We’re catching up on past vacancies and trying to stay ahead of the curve”

TFD receives more than 100,000 calls for service every year and despite historic shortages, they’ve served the community.

“It was generating a lot of overtime and its puts a lot of stress on the staff too because they work their regular shift and then they have to work some overtime shifts on top of it,” he explained.

Chief Ryan says this will be the first year TFD will be fully staffed since he started as Fire Chief in 2019. There were several reasons for the shortages, but the pandemic was the biggest one. There was also a significant drop in applications.

He said, “There was a time about seven or eight years ago when Tucson fire was getting between 1,500 and 1,600 applicants, just raw numbers of applicants.

Right now, TFD is recruiting for its next fire academy which begins in January. The application process is open now through April 30. No experience is required, but you must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid drivers license, and be able to pass a physical ability test.

″Kind of get educated on what you’re going to get into because, you know, the TV shows show a lot of glamor, right? It’s not like that all the time, but it is a deeply, deeply rewarding profession,” Chief Ryan advised.

On Tuesday, Tucson Fire held an open house at 6:30 p.m.. The department will hold another open house April 14. Interested candidates will be able to ask questions about what it takes to pass the academy and become a firefighter for TFD.

You can find more details about recruitment here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male suffered an obvious gunshot wound.
Police investigating Tucson shooting
Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
Tucson International Airport is preparing for its busiest month since 2008.
Tucson International Airport expecting busiest travel month in 15 years
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not...
Man dies after struck while crossing Craycroft Road

Latest News

Woman offered no evidence of her accusations.
Woman banned by Pima County Supervisors
Tucson Fire Department will be fully staffed for the first time in years
Tucson Fire Department will be fully staffed for the first time in years
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
According to Arizona State University police, six people were involved in a fight at the...
VIDEO: Fans in an all-out brawl at Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins game