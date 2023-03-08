WATCH: Several Tucson residents report stolen trucks

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Residents in several Tucson neighborhoods are sounding the alarm on truck thefts. People said they had their trucks stolen or nearly stolen in recent weeks.

One video from March 1st shows Danielle Taran and Jacob Schoelkopf’s truck driving away at 3:30 in the morning. The surveillance video also showed a white car following behind it.

“We discovered it the next day around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. in the afternoon. We were heading out to run some errands and we thought ‘where’s the truck?” the couple said.

At first, they thought their 2004 F-250 truck had been towed.

Taran said she had gone to the mail to check if they had received an HOA fee. They thought their truck was towed for parking in a “weird spot.”

They later found out their truck was not towed but stolen.

A couple of nights later, Sue and Brian Masanz checked their driveway in Rita Ranch and their truck was also gone.

The couple’s surveillance video showed a similar incident. The truck was backed out of the driveway with a white car following closely behind it.

But their cameras also got a bit more, it showed two men trying to move the camera, and then breaking into their truck.

Brian called the area a “good hunting ground” because of all the new houses and trucks.

Down the street from the Masanz family, Jerry Blackburn thinks the same two men also tried to take his truck but weren’t successful.

He said it was in the early morning hours when he was “startled” out of bed. Then he heard a noise that sounded extremely close. That’s when he realized it was his truck.

He said he banged on his window to try and scare them off because his truck was still there. The thieves drove off and the truck was left with some damage.

“They destroyed the steering column. They destroyed the ignition lockout. They were trying to start it, but I think they miscalculated something because the truck has the disabling because without the keys, it’s not going to do anything,” Blackburn said.

A Tucson Police Department spokesperson said there’s not enough evidence yet to show these cases are related, and they need more information before they start tying the cases together.

Police advise people to park in well-lit areas and places facing their home surveillance or their neighbors.

TPD is seeking information about any of these cases. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-crime.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.