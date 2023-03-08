Woman banned by Pima County Supervisors

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Following the ban of a woman who claimed a Pima County supervisor was a pedophile, the Pima County Board of Supervisors opened up a discussion on whether the ban was justified or a violation of free speech.

Three times during call to the audience in recent weeks, Shirley Requard, either called Dr. Matt Heinz a pedophile or suggested he be investigated.

She was suspended for 90 days, until June 1, 2023.

Requard produced no evidence against Dr. Heinz and he has never been investigated on such charges, but that did not stop her from calling for his resignation.

That led to Board Chair Adelita Grijalva asking the Pima County Attorney’s office to write a letter to Requard informing her she was suspended.

That started the debate over the woman’s first amendment rights and whether they were being violated.

District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson said “I think that this actually violates her first amendment rights.”

The county attorney’s office reminded the board that first amendment rights also come with a responsibility and the board sets the limits in their chambers.

“I want there to be clarity,” said Sam Brown, the board’s attorney. “Free speech is not limitless.”

He went on to say “the reason, the rules, your rules, this board’s rules and regulations to the call to the audience.”

The board can set limits because it is a courtesy that the board provides to the public.

Grijalva called the accusations “slanderous.”

Heinz has come under fire for his comments during the pandemic where he called people who refuse to get vaccinated murderers, which board member Steve Christy said justified the call to the audience comments.

“I think it would be in the best interest of everyone if the chair and our counselor cared as much about the freedom of speech of our citizens as it does protecting someone who started this,” Christy said. “A fellow supervisor.”

