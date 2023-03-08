You could soon pay more for electricity, but now is your chance to weigh in

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Soon everyone could be paying even more to keep the lights on in southern Arizona as Tucson Electric Power is looking to update rates for the first time in five years.

But before a rate increase is a done deal officials want to hear from the public.

TEP is proposing a 12% increase starting in September which would come out to about $14 but that could vary depending on how much energy someone uses.

TEP says that money would go toward maintaining current service and new clean energy projects as TEP is pushing for 70% renewable energy by 2035. Right now it’s about 25%.

The company gets its energy from different sources, including some from out of state like the Oso Grande wind farm in New Mexico.

Some of the money will go toward the cost of new solar and wind farms, but a lot of it will also go toward upgrading technology and improving the grid.

“It’s like a new car or your home,” TEP spokesperson Joseph Barrios said. “Even the best-maintained piece of equipment will break down and it will need maintenance, and our energy grid is no different. We’re essentially operating a giant machine that spans 1,100 square miles and it’s that same grid that serves customers at their homes.”

The rate increase has to be approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission, and that’s where the public comes in.

The commission will be holding several open meetings to hear from the public as the vote gets closer, and the first in-person meeting is Wednesday, March 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arizona Corporation Commissions office at 400 W. Congress Street in Tucson.

There are also phone-only meetings as well as more in-person meetings coming up.

Wednesday, March 8, 6–8 p.m. In-person and telephone.

March 23, 6–8 p.m. Telephone only.

March 29, 10 a.m. In-person and telephone.

If you can’t make it to the meetings or would rather call in, the phone number is 1-888-450-5996. Enter code 457395# to participate.

