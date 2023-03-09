Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

The Cure comes to Phoenix for latest North American tour in 7 years

The last proper tour was in 2016
Musician Robert Smith performs with his band The Cure on the Pyramid Stage at the climax of the...
Musician Robert Smith performs with his band The Cure on the Pyramid Stage at the climax of the final day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)(Grant Pollard | Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the most legendary and influential bands is coming through the Valley for its 2023 North American tour starting in May. English rock band The Cure announced Thursday morning 30 shows across North America. They’re stopping by the Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale Thursday, May 18. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on March 15 at 10 a.m. for Verified Fans and then presale starting on March 16 at 10 a.m. Verified Fans require signing in through a link on the band’s website. You will have to create a Ticketmaster account to buy the tickets.

Though the band has played shows in the U.S. as recently as 2019 for Austin City Limits, the 2023 Songs of a Lost World tour will be the band’s first proper tour of North America in seven years. You can check the band’s website for the tour’s complete list of dates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up...
Search for suspect after dead bobcat found hanging in Tucson
People said they had their trucks stolen or nearly stolen in recent weeks.
WATCH: Several Tucson residents report stolen trucks
DeGrazia Elementary School (Source: Google Maps)
Suspicious man spotted near Tucson-area elementary school twice in one week
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
A carjacking suspect crashed into a line of vehicles stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint on...
DPS: Carjacking suspect crashes into line of cars at Border Patrol checkpoint on SR 90