The Cure comes to Phoenix for latest North American tour in 7 years

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the most legendary and influential bands is coming through the Valley for its 2023 North American tour starting in May. English rock band The Cure announced Thursday morning 30 shows across North America. They’re stopping by the Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale Thursday, May 18. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on March 15 at 10 a.m. for Verified Fans and then presale starting on March 16 at 10 a.m. Verified Fans require signing in through a link on the band’s website. You will have to create a Ticketmaster account to buy the tickets.

Though the band has played shows in the U.S. as recently as 2019 for Austin City Limits, the 2023 Songs of a Lost World tour will be the band’s first proper tour of North America in seven years. You can check the band’s website for the tour’s complete list of dates.

