FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Highs in the 80s on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Quiet weather takes us through the rest of the week with above average high temperatures. High cloud cover will be variable, and a few afternoons may be breezy, but conditions will stay dry. Highs warm into the low 80s Friday, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s taking us through early next week. A pattern change looks to arrives by next Wednesday or Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Chance for rain late.

