Governor Hobbs vetoes critical race theory bill

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, speaks as she gives the state of the state...
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, speaks as she gives the state of the state address, flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a controversial “critical race theory” bill.

Senate Bill 1305 would have banned K-12 schools from teaching “critical race theory” and threatened a $5,000 fine per violation.

In announcing the veto... Governor Hobbs said “It is time to stop pushing students and teachers into cultural wars based on fearmongering and evidence-free accusation.”

She went on to say “I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis,

and school buildings in need of repair and replacement.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

