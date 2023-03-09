Governor Hobbs vetoes critical race theory bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a controversial “critical race theory” bill.

Senate Bill 1305 would have banned K-12 schools from teaching “critical race theory” and threatened a $5,000 fine per violation.

In announcing the veto... Governor Hobbs said “It is time to stop pushing students and teachers into cultural wars based on fearmongering and evidence-free accusation.”

She went on to say “I urge the Legislature to work with me on the real issues affecting Arizona schools: underfunded classrooms, a growing educator retention crisis,

and school buildings in need of repair and replacement.”

