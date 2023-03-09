Advertise
GRAPHIC: Punches apparently thrown on flight in Dallas, caught on video

GRAPHIC WARNING: Punches were thrown on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday, according to a witness and video. (Source: CAITLIN JOHNSON/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DALLAS (CNN) - Safety in air travel in question again after a fist fight broke out on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday.

It marks the latest incident of unruly passenger behavior.

Passengers were boarding a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport bound for Phoenix when one man confronted another and started punching him, according to a passenger who witnessed the incident and captured it on video.

Some passengers reportedly jumped in to help de-escalate the situation.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but one of the men reportedly told passengers that the person he attacked approached his family aggressively.

The two men eventually left the plane before takeoff.

Southwest Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement but said it has no further details to share other than the flight arrived on time and as scheduled.

The Dallas Police Department responded after the incident, but no arrests were made.

The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. (CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

