Marana booming with economic development

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The town of Marana is seeing many different types of businesses on the way. At I-10 and Twin Peaks Road construction is underway for health care, retail, industrial and commercial projects.

Just a year ago, Marana had 300,000 acres of land available for development but as of today, it’s all been purchased.

The town’s property tax is low, so it gets most of its money from retail sales tax. The Tucson Premium Outlet at 6401 Marana Center Boulevard, in addition to the new more than 200,000-square-foot American Furniture Warehouse and Bill Luke Dealership could bring in at least $1 million each in sales tax.

With the growth comes strain on roads and water. However, Curt Woody, Marana’s Economic Development Director said, ”We are in a master planning stage right now for transportation. We’re also doing some master planning on the infrastructure for water and wastewater. So with rapid growth like this it put a little stress and strain on your infrastructure. We’ve done a pretty good job so far but we need to get ahead of it even more.”

Tucson Medical Center is working on building a health care campus near the Tucson Premium Outlets, and at I-10 and Tangerine Road there is current construction on at least six buildings for industrial development and distribution logistics.

