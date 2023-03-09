New DNA project aims to help identify Southern Arizona John Does

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The key to cracking cold cases and identifying desert remains often lies in DNA. Now, there’s a new effort to build up the DNA database. This effort aims to get more DNA from Hispanics into computerized records.

There are more than 1,200 unidentified remains in Pima County. Thanks to a new partnership between the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office and Ramapo College of New Jersey, there’s a push to help bring that number down.

Cairenn Binder, Director of the Investigative Genetic Genealogy Certificate Program, has been working on unidentified cases for more than five years.

“There are more unidentified Latin Americans than there are Latin Americans in the general population,” Binder said.

She also shared that the goal of the Latin American DNA Donor Project is to get more Latin Americans to take DNA tests. These tests are similar to tests like 23 and Me.

David Gurney, Director of the Investigative Genealogy Center, said they need this DNA to build a family tree to hopefully identify missing people.

“If we get a first cousin to one of these unidentified human remains cases all we have to do is build back to the grandparents of that match,” he said.

Right now, there’s a big focus on solving three specific cases.

One includes a man found in 2002 in a hotel room in Nogales. Another, from 2004, where a man was found in a dumpster on the South Side. And the third case was a man found in 2008 in a park in Tucson.

Bruce Anderson, a Forensic Anthropologist at the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, said there are a number of reasons why these three cases are being highlighted.

“One of the reasons is for each of these three men their bodies were found the day they died. So, we were able to collect a blood sample from that autopsy,” Anderson said.

He also added that for each of the three unidentified males, a blood sample was taken. This will hopefully help find blood relatives who are already in the ancestry database. Another reason for the hyperfocus on these three John Does was because of how long they’ve been in the database.

“These seem to be three cases where no one is looking for them or if they are looking for them they haven’t taken that extra step of a DNA profile,” Anderson said.

If you’d like to learn more about the project and are interested in getting a kit you can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.