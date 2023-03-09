Authorities searching for possibly armed man on far west side of Tucson area
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a possibly armed man on Tucson’s far west side.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching in near West Gates Pass Road and West Salerno Drive.
A 13 News photographer at the scene said the Tucson Police Department helicopter has been circling the area and a 13 News viewer said she saw several deputies armed with rifles.
The man has been described as Caucasian with long light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants.
People are asked to avoid the area and to call 911 if they see anyone matching the description.
