Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities searching for possibly armed man on far west side of Tucson area

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for a man near West Gates Pass...
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for a man near West Gates Pass Road and West Salerno Drive.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a possibly armed man on Tucson’s far west side.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching in near West Gates Pass Road and West Salerno Drive.

A 13 News photographer at the scene said the Tucson Police Department helicopter has been circling the area and a 13 News viewer said she saw several deputies armed with rifles.

The man has been described as Caucasian with long light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants.

People are asked to avoid the area and to call 911 if they see anyone matching the description.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up...
Search for suspect after dead bobcat found hanging in Tucson
People said they had their trucks stolen or nearly stolen in recent weeks.
WATCH: Several Tucson residents report stolen trucks
DeGrazia Elementary School (Source: Google Maps)
Suspicious man spotted near Tucson-area elementary school twice in one week
A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
A carjacking suspect crashed into a line of vehicles stopped at the Border Patrol checkpoint on...
DPS: Carjacking suspect crashes into line of cars at Border Patrol checkpoint on SR 90

Latest News

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released from jail after shooting
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, speaks as she gives the state of the state...
GOP state senator responds to Gov. Hobbs’ veto of critical race theory bill
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion