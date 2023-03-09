Tucson Afghan and Iran communities stand in solidarity for rally on International Women’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Dozens of people attended a rally in downtown Tucson in honor of International Women’s Day.

The Tucson Afghan and Iranian communities came together to raise awareness for human rights, justice, education, and body autonomy.

Organizers said the goal is to not only celebrate women’s successes but to shine a light on the hardships women face around the world, especially in the Afghan and Iranian communities.

“The fact that it’s 2023 and women still have to struggle to just get their minimum right from men, and it’s not up to men to decide for women’s rights since women have never decided from men,” said Rod Mezda, an Afghan American.

Farsan Kareyn is an organizer for the event. She said the rally was an opportunity to raise awareness for women who don’t have the right to speak out for themselves.

“We are trying to be a voice for the voiceless. When we’re privileged enough we have a duty to speak out for people and if they were to do the same it should cost them their lives. This is a duty for us to be their voice and stand with them,” said Kareyn.

Some women are refugees in Tucson but said they’re unable to speak out for fear of retaliation.

“The Taliban could see some of the news that’s on here. They could see the pictures of those women that are back there back home. There will be some women who decline to be on the news because of that,” said Jennifer Tompkins, Executive Director of Tucson Refugee Ministry.

The goal is for women not to have to live in fear for merely being human beings.

“Right now Afghanistan is considered to be the most dangerous place for women. Women are deprived of their rights to education, employment, and their rights to be just an individual,” said Meheria Habibi.

Tompkins said women are being killed for raising awareness.

“They’re not allowed to go out of their homes without a man escort. Not allowed to go to school. Being beaten, being raped being murdered,” said Tompkins.

The outrage is especially prevalent after school girls were poisoned across Iran recently for trying to get an education.

“It’s unbelievable and there are so many scenarios going around. We don’t know If it’s revenge for all of this objection and protest during the past 6 months, or if they’re just trying to deprive girls of going to school,” said Kareyn. “They are not coming with any sort of explanation and even if they do there is zero trust between Iranian people and the authorities.”

More than 10,000 refugees are living in Tucson.

