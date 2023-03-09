Advertise
Woman dies after Tucson crash

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police say a woman has died after she was involved in a crash last week.

Police say the crash happened about 6:45 p.m. March 3 at the intersection of North Grande Avenue and West St. Mary’s Road.

Police say a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on St. Mary’s Road and attempting to turn north on Grande Avenue when it collided with a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata heading west.

The male driver and female passenger of the Sonata were both taken to the hospital with what were believed non-life threatening injuries at the time.

Officers conducted a follow-up at the hospital once they were told the injuries had become life-threatening.

The 94-year-old passenger of the Sonata passed away March 5.

She has been identified as Mary Nunez-Ramirez.

Tucson Police say no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

