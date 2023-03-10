El Cisne ceviche and cocktail recipe.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the El Cisne recipe for ceviche and a cocktail.

Cadillac Tequila Cocktail

Full pour Don Julio Anejo

Half pour Grand Marnier

2 tblp Squeeze Agave Nectar

2 fresh squeezed limes

Shake with rocks

Serve in short glass with salted rim!

Ceviche de la Casa

makes 3 portions

Corvina white fish “Sea of Cortez” 3-4 oz. filets

Mexican “Wild Caught” Shrimp 51-60 size 6 oz.

The Seafood protein is marinated in lime for 4 hrs.

Diced Pico de Gallo- Roma tomato, yellow onion, jalapeno & cilantro

9 oz. Pour of Clamato.

Dash of salt and pepper to taste!

