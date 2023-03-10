Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

El Cisne ceviche and cocktail recipe

El Cisne ceviche and cocktail recipe.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Here is the El Cisne recipe for ceviche and a cocktail.

Cadillac Tequila Cocktail

  • Full pour Don Julio Anejo
  • Half pour Grand Marnier
  • 2 tblp Squeeze Agave Nectar
  • 2 fresh squeezed limes
  • Shake with rocks
  • Serve in short glass with salted rim!

Ceviche de la Casa

makes 3 portions

  • Corvina white fish “Sea of Cortez” 3-4 oz. filets
  • Mexican “Wild Caught” Shrimp 51-60 size 6 oz.
  • The Seafood protein is marinated in lime for 4 hrs.
  • Diced Pico de Gallo- Roma tomato, yellow onion, jalapeno & cilantro
  • 9 oz. Pour of Clamato.
  • Dash of salt and pepper to taste!

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman dies after Tucson crash
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for a man near West Gates Pass...
Domestic violence suspect arrested following large search on far west side
Just a year ago, Marana had 300,000 acres of land available for development but as of today,...
Marana booming with economic development
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up...
Search for suspect after dead bobcat found hanging in Tucson

Latest News

El Cisne ceviche and cocktail
El Cisne ceviche and cocktail
New report offers new farming practices to help during historic drought
Bashas’ Paczki Fat Tuesday tradition giving back to community
UPDATE: Portillo’s to open restaurant in Tucson next week