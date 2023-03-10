El Cisne ceviche and cocktail recipe
Cadillac Tequila Cocktail
- Full pour Don Julio Anejo
- Half pour Grand Marnier
- 2 tblp Squeeze Agave Nectar
- 2 fresh squeezed limes
- Shake with rocks
- Serve in short glass with salted rim!
Ceviche de la Casa
makes 3 portions
- Corvina white fish “Sea of Cortez” 3-4 oz. filets
- Mexican “Wild Caught” Shrimp 51-60 size 6 oz.
- The Seafood protein is marinated in lime for 4 hrs.
- Diced Pico de Gallo- Roma tomato, yellow onion, jalapeno & cilantro
- 9 oz. Pour of Clamato.
- Dash of salt and pepper to taste!
