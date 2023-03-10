Fire at Tucson grocery store investigated as arson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire investigators now believe a fire this week at a Tucson grocery store was not started by accident.

It happened Tuesday evening at a Fry’s store in the 4000 block of North First Avenue.

The Tucson Fire Department says the fire started in the store’s paper goods aisle.

Tucson Fire says “The Tucson Fire Department Fire Cause Investigators have determined this fire was intentionally set.”

Crews controlled the fire with the help of additional units and a sprinkler system.

Tucson Fire says they are now working with Tucson Police to identify those responsible.

No one was hurt.

