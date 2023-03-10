Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Fire at Tucson grocery store investigated as arson

Fire breaks out a Fry's grocery store in Tucson
Fire breaks out a Fry's grocery store in Tucson(KOLD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire investigators now believe a fire this week at a Tucson grocery store was not started by accident.

It happened Tuesday evening at a Fry’s store in the 4000 block of North First Avenue.

The Tucson Fire Department says the fire started in the store’s paper goods aisle.

Tucson Fire says “The Tucson Fire Department Fire Cause Investigators have determined this fire was intentionally set.”

Crews controlled the fire with the help of additional units and a sprinkler system.

Tucson Fire says they are now working with Tucson Police to identify those responsible.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman dies after Tucson crash
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for a man near West Gates Pass...
Domestic violence suspect arrested following large search on far west side
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Just a year ago, Marana had 300,000 acres of land available for development but as of today,...
Marana booming with economic development
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up...
Search for suspect after dead bobcat found hanging in Tucson

Latest News

Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
University of Arizona students have been working since 2019 to create a satellite that will...
University of Arizona student built satellite is ready for launch
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory