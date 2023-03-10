Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Mild weekend ahead

Tucson skyline
Tucson skyline(KOLD)
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A storm system will pass to our north this weekend. It will take temperatures down to the upper 70s. Breezy wind from time to time and passing clouds are also expected. A ridge of high pressure builds again early next week increasing temps to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Our next rain chance arrives late Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 80°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance for rain late.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High near 70°. Slim chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

