FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmest day of the year (so far)!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After starting off on another chilly note, southern Arizona will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon. As long as Tucson hits 81°, it’ll be the warmest day of the year (so far)! Abundant sunshine expected during the morning with high clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures cool a few degrees for the weekend under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. A ridge builds the heat once again early next week with Tuesday being the hottest day. Our next rain chance arrives late Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Chance for rain late.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High near 70°.

