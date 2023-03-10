Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmest day of the year (so far)!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After starting off on another chilly note, southern Arizona will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon. As long as Tucson hits 81°, it’ll be the warmest day of the year (so far)! Abundant sunshine expected during the morning with high clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures cool a few degrees for the weekend under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. A ridge builds the heat once again early next week with Tuesday being the hottest day. Our next rain chance arrives late Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 80°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Chance for rain late.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High near 70°.

Woman dies after Tucson crash
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for a man near West Gates Pass...
Domestic violence suspect arrested following large search on far west side
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up...
Search for suspect after dead bobcat found hanging in Tucson
Just a year ago, Marana had 300,000 acres of land available for development but as of today,...
Marana booming with economic development

