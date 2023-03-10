Marana Founders’ Day event

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Town of Marana is holding festivities and a parade to celebrate Founders’ day on Saturday, March 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year’s theme is Western Heritage, with the parade running from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

A new addition to this year’s event is the grand opening of MHC Healthcare’s Copper Cafe. It will open to the public before the parade from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The cafe is located on the first floor of the Marana Health center.

The event will also include community cultural performances from Compañía de Danza Folklórica Arizona, which performs at noon and the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, which will perform at 1:00 p.m.

Both performances will happen in front of the Marana Police Department plaza in the MMC courtyard.

A live music performance from the Jesse Colt Band will take the stage from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Marana Police Department will close the main intersections into the MMC Campus at 9:45 a.m. along the parade route. MPD has advised people to park before 9:45 a.m.

