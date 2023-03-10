Advertise
Pima County set to open new site for migrants

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There are only a few more months until Title 42 is lifted, which is the public health order that allows border agents to immediately turn away certain migrants who crossed the southern border illegally.

As Southern Arizona prepares for an influx of migrants, Pima County is opening a new site for asylum seekers.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to consolidate its services to construct one large location for people to stay.

It features a 62,000-square-foot building that will soon be the new Migrant Welcome Center. Funds are given to border counties, like Pima, to make the building possible.

Pima County Supervisor Rex Scott said one of the main reasons for choosing the building near Drexel Road and I-19 is because of its proximity to the airport. He added that people are only here for just a couple of days before they head to the airport to go elsewhere.

“When legal asylum seekers are in our community after they’ve been released by the federal Department of Homeland Security, they are only within our community for a period of a few days,” Scott said.

Typically, Tucson sees about 700 people trying to cross the US-Mexico border every day. Scott said there was a “real surge” in November and December.

In a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, County Administrator Jan Lesher said the county plans to consolidate existing hotel contracts into one location.

This will help streamline the services offered and reduce the amount of time the person spends in Tucson.

Over the past few months, the county has spent an average of $400,000 a week on asylum seekers. This includes hotel leases, transportation, food, and Covid-19 monitoring.

There’s no date on when the new facility will open, but Casa Alitas still plans to provide services through their welcome center.

