Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD recovers stolen truck in Nogales

On Friday, March 10th, the Tucson Police Department, along with the Arizona DPS and AZ...
On Friday, March 10th, the Tucson Police Department, along with the Arizona DPS and AZ Autotheft, recovered that pickup truck in Nogales.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Earlier this week, 13 News reporter Shelby Slaughter reported about stolen trucks in East Tucson and spoke to Sue and Brian Masanz, who said their truck was taken from their driveway.

On Friday, March 10th, the Tucson Police Department, along with the Arizona DPS and AZ Autotheft, recovered that pickup truck in Nogales.

The couple reached out to 13 News reporter Shelby Slaughter and told her the truck had some damage and it appears it had been driven about 500 miles.

Police say 19-year-old Brandon Leon-Valenzuela and 20-year-old Jesus Cornidez-Carrillo are now charged with Auto Theft, 3rd-Degree Burglary, and Trafficking in Stolen Property.

TPD said they are currently being held in the Santa Cruz County Jail.

WATCH: Several Tucson residents report stolen trucks

TPD said full-size pickups remain the #1 type of vehicle stolen in AZ.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Woman dies after Tucson crash
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies are searching for a man near West Gates Pass...
Domestic violence suspect arrested following large search on far west side
Just a year ago, Marana had 300,000 acres of land available for development but as of today,...
Marana booming with economic development
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up...
Search for suspect after dead bobcat found hanging in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - An entrance to the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md., is seen Jan. 9, 2014....
Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies
New, incoming undergraduate students at the University of Arizona will pay more tuition than...
University of Arizona announces proposed tuition increases for new, incoming undergraduates
Fire breaks out a Fry's grocery store in Tucson
Fire at Tucson grocery store investigated as arson
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting