TPD recovers stolen truck in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Earlier this week, 13 News reporter Shelby Slaughter reported about stolen trucks in East Tucson and spoke to Sue and Brian Masanz, who said their truck was taken from their driveway.

On Friday, March 10th, the Tucson Police Department, along with the Arizona DPS and AZ Autotheft, recovered that pickup truck in Nogales.

The couple reached out to 13 News reporter Shelby Slaughter and told her the truck had some damage and it appears it had been driven about 500 miles.

Police say 19-year-old Brandon Leon-Valenzuela and 20-year-old Jesus Cornidez-Carrillo are now charged with Auto Theft, 3rd-Degree Burglary, and Trafficking in Stolen Property.

TPD said they are currently being held in the Santa Cruz County Jail.

TPD said full-size pickups remain the #1 type of vehicle stolen in AZ.

