University of Arizona student built satellite is ready for launch

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Students at the University of Arizona have readied a CatSat, a small satellite known as a CubeSat, for launch into space.

This satellite has been in development since NASA provided the launch vehicle in 2019. It was designed to overcome a major challenge in space: high-speed, low-cost communications.

Students said the getting to this point has not been an easy process, but having the completed satellite was worth the long days and nights.

“If you asked someone about a year ago, I doubt many of us would have been able to tell you confidently that we could finish the mission and deliver it on time,” said Hilliard Paige, the project’s lead systems engineer. “The fact that we’re standing here now is testament to all those times, we stayed in the lab until 9 at night and 10 at night, and never lost hope or lost our spirits during the process.”

The CatSat consist of CubeSats, a miniature cube-shaped satellite that orbits Earth. This satellite is considered a 6U CubeSat, which means it is made of six conjoining cubes. Unlike other CubeSats, this one is equipped with an inflatable antenna that resembles a beach ball. After being launched, the antenna along with other components will send back high-resolution images.

“With this technology, you’re trying to demonstrate near real time image acquisition. From the time it’s taken, to the time it’s received will be a matter of a few seconds or minutes, as opposed to hours or days as it is right now,” said Aman Chandra, a doctoral student responsible for much of the CatSat’s mechanical design.

On the opposite end of the inflatable antenna will be a whip antenna, which will receive low-power, automated, high-frequency beacons from earth. The satellite will listen from above the ionosphere to high-frequency radio signals.

The team will then compare these signals to what radio operators hear to better understand how they change from day to day.

“In lower frequency, radio waves are bent off of the ionosphere back to Earth, and the way that the bending happens, we know a lot about, but we don’t know exactly how it works in terms of what bends backs, and what happens to the signals inside of the ionosphere,” said Paige.

The process of getting to this point has not been easy for the team. They have had to change the design because of unavailable parts, which set the project back. They also had to deal with power failure, which almost ended the project completely.

“We had an incident in the lab, which basically destroyed our power system, and that was rough. It really broke my heart, and basically, we didn’t know if we could continue at that point because you need power to make the entire CubeSat work,” said Del Spangler, the project’s lead electrical engineer.

Yet, despite the hurdles they faced, they were grateful to contribute to this project.

“The best experience that I’ve gained is working with phenomenally smart people like the ones standing right next to me, and then also the technical experiences that I’ve gained from it,” said Paige.

As many of the students who have been working on the project are preparing to graduate, they are starting to train the next generation of scientists. Once the satellite launches, they will be responsible for monitoring the satellite over the next five years.

The satellite is still waiting for its launch date, but the students expect it to be later this year.

