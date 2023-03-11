Deadly crash shuts down I-10 eastbound in Benson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a 5-vehicle fatal crash on Friday, March 10th, on I-10 eastbound of Tucson.

It happened shortly after 8:00 tonight in the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Benson at milepost 306.

DPS has confirmed four deaths.

DPS said eastbound traffic is being re-routed at milepost 304 and traffic in the westbound lanes is down to one lane.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised drivers to seek an alternate route and expect delays.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

