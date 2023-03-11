Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The wind and clouds are around this weekend thanks to a storm brushing the Northern part of Arizona. These clouds will be thick at times, but will not produce any rain for us. Expect breezy to windy conditions this afternoon while the storm passes, with gusts to 25 MPH. A building ridge will increase the temperatures back into the 80s by the early part of the workweek, but another storm system will keep the building temperatures at bay. Expect another round of rain (about 30% chance) on Wednesday/Thursday. This will also knock our temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s during the later part of the week ahead.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind between 6 and 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of rain late.

Thursday: Partly sunny – clearing toward the afternoon, with a high near 68.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

