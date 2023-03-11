Advertise
Pima Regional SWAT to train at Sahuarita High School

The campus and baseball fields will be closed to the public during those hours.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Regional SWAT team will be conducting training at Sahuarita High School (SHS), on March 15th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The campus and baseball fields will be closed to the public during those hours.

Sahuarita Police says residents have no reason to be alarmed and may see and hear a large law enforcement presence near the campus.

The training will happen during SHS spring break.

It is part of SPD and the Sahuarita School District’s commitment to keeping the students safe and law enforcement professionals prepared.

