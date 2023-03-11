Advertise
Sahuarita Police arrest woman for aggravated assault

Adelene Wolfley, 25, is facing charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, threats and...
Adelene Wolfley, 25, is facing charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, threats and intimidation, preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency and criminal damage.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sahuarita Police Department responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on March 8th.

SDP said the victim’s 25-year-old daughter entered her home and assaulted her.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim escaped to the safety of a neighbor’s driveway and found her with multiple injuries. She was transported to a hospital in Tucson for treatment.

The suspect was arrested near the residence without incident.

During the investigation, SDP learned the woman was 25-year-old Adelene Wolfey, a resident of Oro Valley. Wolfey was taken to Pima County jail and charged with three counts of Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, one count of Threats and Intimidation, one count of Preventing the use of a telephone in an emergency, and Criminal Damage.

If anyone has information regarding this case, contact SDP by calling 9-1-1 or 344-7000.

