Teen arrested in shooting investigation

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person is hospitalized and a teen in custody after a shooting.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 5100 block of Kain Avenue about 12:20 a.m. March 10 after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies were told one person had been shot and was being taken to the hospital.

Deputies arrived and found several shell casings.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Fugitive Investigations Unit to identify and locate a suspect.

16-year-old Caiden Lopez has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where he faces charges of First Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

