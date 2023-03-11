Trot’s 22nd annual Horsin’ Around event underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Grab your boots and put on your western gear because it’s time to get Horsin’ Around at Therapeutic Riding of Tucson’s 22nd annual event. The countdown is nearly over and is happening on Saturday, March 11, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

It will be the nonprofit’s second year hosting the event at its home location.

“The preparation for this event has been a year in the making,” said Margaux DeConcini, Development Director.

DeConcini said the goal is to raise money and celebrate all the hard work Trot does for the community.

“We provide services to individuals living with disabilities starting at age 4 with no age caps,” said DeConcini.

Since 1974, Trot has been helping individuals enrich their lives by using horses to improve physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being.

“We’re a Premier Accredited Center by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship so everything we do is based on science and research and the movement of the horse and how it can rehabilitate the individual,” said DeConcini.

They have over 210 volunteers who spend thousands of hours giving back each year. Now, this event will be an opportunity for them to show their loved ones what it’s all about.

“A lot of our supporters don’t really have time to come out and this is really an excuse so to speak to have some fun and see what we’re all about at Trot,” said Jeff Copfer, Executive Director.

There will be food, cocktails, games, and performances for the whole family.

If you’re interested in attending, call them at (520) 749-2360.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.