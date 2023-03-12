Benson residents react to I-10 crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Many Benson residents said it came as a shock to walk out of their doors Friday night to see flames, dozens of emergency vehicles, and traffic backed up for miles.

“I’ve lived here for five years. I’ve seen a couple of accidents but not this bad,” said Timothy Tatlow, a Benson resident.

At approximately eight o’clock, many residents reported hearing a boom they were not expecting.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a vehicle traveling westbound crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and hit two other vehicles. A fourth vehicle trying to avoid the collision drove into the brush. Four people were pronounced dead.

“I was at my house when I felt and heard a little rattle on my trailer my adopted mom text me saying get over here,” said Tatlow.

Other residents said they did not think too much about the sound at first as they have been hearing random booms throughout the city for a while.

One resident, who was outside at the time of the crash, recounts the moment it occurred.

“So, I was standing out on my driveway, so I heard the screeching, I heard a boom, then I saw a huge ball of fire shoot up, so of course I called 911 and I headed up that direction just to give them a little bit of what I could see and when I pulled up I could see a semi across the center eastbound I-10,” said Amanda, a Benson resident.

Minutes following the crash, residents took to social media sharing pictures and videos of the fire and emergency vehicles. Others described the traffic and large number of cars passing through their neighborhoods after being rerouted.

Some even questioned what was in the semi-trucks, especially after the hazard spill on the I-10 less than a month ago. Residents shared concerns over this being the second crash to shut down the highway within weeks.

“I-10 is dangerous. I don’t drive personally but seeing all these accidents makes me wonder if I really want to drive on the highway. I don’t want to be in an accident like that. I was in an accident a long time ago, so seeing fires like that scares me to be on the highway like that,” said Tatlow.

“My concern is all the trucks on the road because it seems like there are an awful lot of trucks that are getting into accidents. car accidents happen all the time, but it seems like there are a lot more trucks on the road and a lot more accidents,” said Amanda.

Both east and west bound lanes of the I-10 at milepost 306 are back open.

