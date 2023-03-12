Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. Pressure is building on the social media platform TikTok to urge President Joe Biden to reject an oil development project on Alaska's North Slope from young voters concerned about climate change. That's blunted by Alaska Native leaders who support ConocoPhillips' development called Willow. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.

The announcement, which is expected as soon as Sunday evening, comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillips.

The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled.

The plan has two parts. First, the official said, Biden will bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration.

Second, the administration will develop new rules for more than 13 million acres in a vast swath of land known as the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska. The official said the area includes the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas.

It’s unclear whether the announcement will mollify environmentalists, particularly young activists who have flooded social media with critiques of the Willow project, if the administration ultimately announces it will allow the Willow project to move forward.

Willow would be the biggest new oil field in decades in Alaska, producing up to 180,000 barrels per day, according to ConocoPhillips.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised drivers to seek an alternate route and...
Deadly crash shuts down I-10 eastbound in Benson
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Teen arrested in shooting investigation
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Adelene Wolfley, 25, is facing charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, threats and...
Sahuarita Police arrest woman for aggravated assault
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal...
School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Oscars try to snap after The Slap; Stars arrive, Gaga added
A pet python belonging to a teen boy was found inside a U-Haul.
‘I was so happy’: Ball python found in U-Haul truck reunited with 14-year-old owner
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen: No federal bailout for collapsed Silicon Valley Bank