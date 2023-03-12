Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Nashville, Tennessee.(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:40 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 3-year-old boy from Illinois was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 3-year-old boy went swimming Friday evening with his 5-year-old brother in the indoor pool at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The boys’ mother was taking a nap, while the mother’s friend watched them in the pool, WSMV reports.

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time and returned to find the 3-year-old unresponsive, according to police.

Police say the boy remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised drivers to seek an alternate route and...
Deadly crash shuts down I-10 eastbound in Benson
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Teen arrested in shooting investigation
Adelene Wolfley, 25, is facing charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, threats and...
Sahuarita Police arrest woman for aggravated assault
A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to a criminal...
School bus driver faces DUI charge after almost crashing on route, complaint says
On Friday, March 10th, the Tucson Police Department, along with the Arizona DPS and AZ...
TPD recovers stolen truck in Nogales

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
Oscars look to move on a year after infamous slap
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead
Authorities say the river overflowed its banks and punched a hole in a levee, unleashing a...
RAW: Amtrak passenger films intense flooding in northern California (no audio)