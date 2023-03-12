FIRST ALERT FORECAST for March 11

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our quiet weather pattern continues for several more days with high temperatures running just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. After a sunny and breezy Saturday, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday with highs in the 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph with occasional gusts of 15-20 mph. We’ll climb into the upper-70s on Monday, with low-80s expected on Tuesday. Our next chance of rain looks to be late Wednesday and very early on Thursday morning. Not everyone will see rain, and those who do will see only very light amounts. After that system moves out, high temperatures will fall into the upper-60s to near 70 degrees for both Thursday and Friday.

