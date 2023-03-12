FIRST ALERT FORECAST for Sunday March 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some clouds will continue to float through the skies of Southern Arizona on this Sunday, but the rain will stay far to our North. Less wind will develop this afternoon, with gusts to 20 MPH at times by the late afternoon. Most of us will only see between 5 – 15 MPH winds today with increasing sunshine. Expect the sunshine and warmer temperatures in the early part of the workweek before the pattern breaks down and another storm blows through Southern Arizona. Wednesday will bring some changes for showers and wind and temperatures will struggle to get back into the 70s. Cooler air will stick around to end our work week, but plenty of sunshine will build in as well wrapping up the week.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 75. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 77. South winds around 10 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 79. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.