2-year-old boy dead after drowning in Scottsdale backyard pool
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in a Scottsdale home’s backyard pool.
Scottsdale Fire officials said they responded to reports of a call reporting a “baby not breathing” around 11:30 a.m. at a home near Scottsdale and Thomas Roads. When officials responded to the scene, they took the child to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Investigators learned that the drowning happened at a pool at a neighbor’s house. No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.
