Circle partners with singer/songwriter Julia Cole for several network events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Award-winning country music and lifestyle network and official home of the Grand Ole Opry Circle Network announced a new partnership with Nashville singer/songwriter Julia Cole, incorporating Cole into the network’s original programming to bring exclusive country music entertainment into the homes of Circle’s audience.

Cole, who recently made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage, will first star in an episode of Circle Network’s series, “My Opry Debut,” taking viewers on the journey with her as she prepares to take Nashville’s most iconic stage for the first time and giving fans a chance to uniquely connect with her on one of the most exciting days of her life.

Cole is also the host of Circle Network’s newest original series, “Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest,” following her as she travels the country to different festivals including CMA Fest, Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival, Country Thunder Arizona, the State Fair of Texas and more.

As a musician, Cole is right at home at a music festival, but she also gets out of her comfort zone in the series, visiting festivals focused on IndyCar racing, skiing, low country boils and more. “Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the country’s most exciting festivals through the eyes of Cole as she explores the events and talks to performers, grounds crews, fans and more about what it’s like to prepare for a festival and the most exciting parts of the event, including the food, fashion, music, and more.

“Partnering with Circle in my first-ever TV hosting role has been more fun than I could possibly imagine,” Cole said. “My goal has always been to encourage empowerment and inclusivity, values this amazing network is helping me spread through ‘Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest.’ This show shines a spotlight on the locals who make epic festivals possible while bringing that community’s culture and lifestyle into the homes of country fans who can’t attend in person. Golfing with Darius Rucker and snuggling puppies with Lindsay Ell are just a couple of the amazing experiences I’ll get to share with the rest of the world. Nothing, however, tops getting to include my family in the story on my Grand Ole Opry debut on the network – a dream come true. I’m so excited to continue this partnership with Circle Network and bring the light of country music into as many homes as possible.”

Based in the heart of Music City, Circle has the unique ability to partner with musical artists and curate one-of-a-kind opportunities for them on the network, bringing intimate and entertaining moments with the artist into the homes of their biggest fans.

Through programs like “My Opry Debut,” Circle Network allows fans to connect with their favorite artists in ways they can’t anywhere else. “Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest” is no exception. The new series will show her interacting with some of her famous friends and taking on unique experiences across the U.S., from trying different foods to performing on new stages.

“As a Nashville-based network, we’re always looking for ways to expand and bring country music to those outside of our city,” Circle Network’s general manager Drew Reifenberger said. “Partnering with festivals and artists is a great way to do this – we’re able to put some of the most exciting events and musicians into our original programming, giving viewers an all-access pass to the country music lifestyle. Julia brings such great energy to everything she does and is the perfect artist for our network to partner with on ‘Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest’ and more.”

Follow Circle Network’s social media accounts for Cole’s live performance from Ole Red Nashville on Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET. You can also see Julia perform live at the Grand Ole Opry Wednesday, March 15.

Cole’s episode of “My Opry Debut” airs Saturday, March 18 at 10 p.m. ET, where she will share an exclusive preview of “Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest” with the viewers. The premiere of “Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest” will then air on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET. New episodes of “Circle’s Ultimate Fan Fest” will air every Thursday following the premiere at 10:30 p.m. ET.

